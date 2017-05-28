HopCat offering a cold brew halfway through its 5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat is holding a special 5K run and walk in collaboration with New Holland Brewing and it involves beer.

The race kicks off Sunday at 4 p.m. at 25 Ionia Ave SW in Grand Rapids.

This race is not your typical 5K because they will actually serve you beer as a refresher halfway through the event.

If you don’t want to drink mid-way you do not have to; they will save a beer for you at the end.

Tickets are still available until the start of the race.

