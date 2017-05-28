Man arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

Posted 12:12 AM, May 28, 2017, by
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 57-year-old man has been arrested and facing numerous charges after an hours-long standoff with police.

Officers were called to the first block of Seivour Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday in regards to an harassment complaint.

When officers arrived, the suspect was standing on his front porch but when they tried to make contact he went back into the home.

Police say he had suicidal tendencies and was believed to have been armed so they brought in the Battle Creek Emergency Response Team to negotiate him out of the house.

After four hours, the suspect surrendered to police.

He is now being held at the Calhoun County Jail facing numerous charges.

The suspect can is expected to be arraigned as early as Monday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s