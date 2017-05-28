× Man arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 57-year-old man has been arrested and facing numerous charges after an hours-long standoff with police.

Officers were called to the first block of Seivour Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday in regards to an harassment complaint.

When officers arrived, the suspect was standing on his front porch but when they tried to make contact he went back into the home.

Police say he had suicidal tendencies and was believed to have been armed so they brought in the Battle Creek Emergency Response Team to negotiate him out of the house.

After four hours, the suspect surrendered to police.

He is now being held at the Calhoun County Jail facing numerous charges.

The suspect can is expected to be arraigned as early as Monday.