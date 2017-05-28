Police investigating theft of two ATM machines

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after two ATM machines were stolen out of separate hotels.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office received complaints Friday afternoon from two different hotels in the area. One in Traverse City and the other in Eat Bay Township. Both locations reported having their ATM machines stolen.

Police say the individual responsible for the thefts presented himself to hotel staff as a service repair technician there to replace their outdated machines. He allegedly informed the staff that he needed to replace their machines with newer models that had more current technology. He took the legitimate machines and then left behind crates that he said contained the newer models.

Those crates were apparently empty.