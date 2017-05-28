Police searching for suspect after teen shot in leg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who the they say shot a 17 year old on the city’s north west side Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:00 Saturday night, the 17 year old was found at a home on Sixth Street near Davis Avenue after he’d been shot in the leg.

Police were initially called to the area of Sixth and Stocking Avenue after it was a reported a man with a gun was seen chasing another man.

About 10 minutes after officers arrived to the area, they reported hearing gunshots and found the teen.

Police say the teen is expected to survive his injuries.

It’s believed the 17 year old was hit by bullets fired from a vehicle as he was walking on the sidewalk, according to police. The vehicle took off.

Police did not have a specific description of the suspect or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Dept. at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.