Rep. Justin Amash to host 2 more town hall events

WEST MICHIGAN — Congressman Justin Amash is set to hold another series of town hall events this week.

While turmoil continues to boil in Washington, the Republican representative will again take questions from his constituents in two town hall-style events on Monday and Tuesday. Amash has already hosted several of

these events this year.

First Rep Amash will be in Grand Rapids on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Ottawa Hills High School Auditorium. Ottawa Hills is located at 2055 Rosewood Ave SE.

On Tuesday he will be hosting an event in Battle Creek at The Kool Family Community Center, again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Community Center is located at 200 W Michigan Ave.

Both events are open to the public.