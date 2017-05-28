Severe storms possible this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- After a beautiful Saturday, the weather will be more unstable today with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the storms will be "garden variety", but a few could turn severe with hail up to an inch in diameter and wind gusts of 60 mph. The greatest threat for severe storms will occur south of a line from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek. There is even a slight chance of an isolated tornado:

The showers and storms this afternoon will develop ahead of a warm front that stretches from southern Illinois into southern Indiana as of this early morning writing:

Heavy rainfall doesn't look like an issue, but a quarter inch or so of rain is possible this afternoon and evening, with locally higher totals possible under some of the stronger storms:

A cold front to our northwest will move through overnight. This will bring cooler, breezy conditions with an isolated shower possible on Memorial Day. The cooler weather will continue through Wednesday, but warm and dry weather is expected by Thursday and Friday.