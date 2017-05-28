× Update: Holland couple receives wedding video after nearly three years

HOLLAND, Mich. — Bri and Lee Huizenga tied the knot in July 2014 in West Olive. Her parents paid $5,500 for a wedding videographer to capture the day and deliver those precious moments on DVDs. But they said they never received those memories, despite their on-going pleas to the business owner.

“It was Style and Motion,” Lee Huizenga named the Grand Blanc business.

He stated, “We had definitely lost hope.”

“I definitely didn’t think it was happening,” Bri added.

But a call to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers brought some optimism. FOX 17 reached out to the business, and the business called the family.

“They called and talked to us and said that they were really sorry and that they were going to send it,” she recalled.

The family had previously been told be videographer Aaron Mayberry that the DVDs had been mailed out on two different occasions. That was a year-and-a-half ago.

Within days of the Problem Solvers getting involved, Mayberry’s former business partner mailed the DVDs with a letter of apology. The former business partner stated she had gotten pregnant and took a step back from the business. She said she was unaware of their situation.

“And I’ve found that you are not the only one who haven’t received their films, and that this is totally unacceptable,” Bri read the apology letter aloud.

With DVD in hand, the Huizengas viewed their big day unedited for the first time.

“Hoping it’s all there,” Bri stated.

The two relived the moment they said “I do” and got to see the day’s events from a different point of view.

“It’s actually really good. Really good. Yea, I almost started crying,” Bri said of the video.

“We’re so happy. We’re just so glad that [Problem Solvers] put all that work into it and just made it happen. I truly believe that if it wasn’t for this, it never would have happened,” Bri stated.

She added, “Don’t give up, I guess. Don’t give up and when your parents say call Problem Solvers just do it.”