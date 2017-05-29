× Police: Pair of dogs attack livestock, four animals killed and ten injured in incident

BANGOR, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two sheep were killed and 12 other livestock animals were injured by a pair of dogs.

The homeowner after noticing the dogs attacking the livestock and firing several warning shots contacted police.

Police responded to the call on May 28 around 8:30 a.m. at a home near the 48000 block of M-43 Highway in Bangor.

Upon arrival the officers located the first dog outside of the barn on the property. This dog, the larger of the two, was barking and aggressive towards officers when they attempted to make contact, resulting in a deputy having to dispatch the animal.

The second dog was located in the barn, where officers were able to catch it and transport it to the Van Buren County Animal Control Shelter.

After investigating the area police reported that out of the 21 sheep and goats on the property 12 were injured and two were killed during the attack.

According to the owner, two more of the livestock animals had to later be euthanized because of injuries sustained during the attack. The current health statuses of the remaining injured livestock isn’t known at this time.

Police have yet to identified the owners of the two dogs and are investigating whether the dogs suffered from possible diseases.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101.