Police: Several guns stolen from 82-year-old man in home invasion

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole several guns from an 82-year-old man during a home invasion over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday evening in St. Joseph County at about 7:00pm.

Michigan State Police from Marshall say that an 82-year-old man was at his home in the 23000 block of Michigan Avenue when two men came to his front door asking to come inside and use the phone. The man declined and closed the door. The two suspects then forced their way inside the house and stole several guns.

One suspect is described as a white man, about 5’9″ tall, about 30 years old, with short brown hair and may have a tattoo near his left eye. The other suspect is also a white man, about 6’2″ tall, and may be middle aged. They both were traveling in a small, dark, 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500