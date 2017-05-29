Memorial Day 2017 – Pay tribute at an area parade

All parades listed are on Monday, unless otherwise noted.
Caledonia – 12:00 .p.m. starting at Kinsley Ave. and Main St. and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.
Douglas – 10:00 a.m. starting at Center St.
Holland – 9:30 a.m. starting on 8th and Central
Jamestown – 10:00 a.m. starting at Jamestown Baptist Chuch and ending at Riley St.
Jenison – 9:00 a.m. on Baldwin St. between 20th and Cottonwood
Grand Haven – Starting at 9:30 a.m.
Grandville – 9:00 a.m. starting at Wedgewood Park
Hastings – 10:30 a.m. Route will be on N. Broadway St.
Kentwood – 9:00 a.m. Starting at 48th St. and Eastern.
Lakeside – 10:30 a.m. Begins at the Lakeside Vets Club and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.
Lowell – 10:00 a.m. Traveling along Main St. to Oakwood Cemetery
Marne – 10:00 a.m. – 68th Annual Memorial Day Parade
Marshall – 10:00 a.m. Starts at Veteran’s memorial wall to Oakridge Cemetery.
Middleville – 10:30 a.m. Starting at McFall Elementary on State Rd. and ending at Mt. Hope Cemetery
Muskegon – 9:00 a.m. Starting at Morris Ave. and ending at Hackley Park
Plainwell – 11:00 a.m. – Along M-89 between downtown to Hillside Cemetery
Rockford – 9:00 a.m. starting at Rockford Community Cabin.
Saugatuck – 9:00 a.m. Starting at Butler and Main St.
Walker – Noon on Lake Michigan Dr. in downtown Standale
Grand Rapids – Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. downtown.