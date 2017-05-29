Memorial Day 2017 – Pay tribute at an area parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All parades listed are on Monday, unless otherwise noted.

Caledonia – 12:00 .p.m. starting at Kinsley Ave. and Main St. and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.

Douglas – 10:00 a.m. starting at Center St.

Holland – 9:30 a.m. starting on 8th and Central

Jamestown – 10:00 a.m. starting at Jamestown Baptist Chuch and ending at Riley St.

Jenison – 9:00 a.m. on Baldwin St. between 20th and Cottonwood

Grand Haven – Starting at 9:30 a.m.

Grandville – 9:00 a.m. starting at Wedgewood Park

Hastings – 10:30 a.m. Route will be on N. Broadway St.

Kentwood – 9:00 a.m. Starting at 48th St. and Eastern.

Lakeside – 10:30 a.m. Begins at the Lakeside Vets Club and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.

Lowell – 10:00 a.m. Traveling along Main St. to Oakwood Cemetery

Marne – 10:00 a.m. – 68th Annual Memorial Day Parade

Marshall – 10:00 a.m. Starts at Veteran’s memorial wall to Oakridge Cemetery.

Middleville – 10:30 a.m. Starting at McFall Elementary on State Rd. and ending at Mt. Hope Cemetery

Muskegon – 9:00 a.m. Starting at Morris Ave. and ending at Hackley Park

Plainwell – 11:00 a.m. – Along M-89 between downtown to Hillside Cemetery

Rockford – 9:00 a.m. starting at Rockford Community Cabin.

Saugatuck – 9:00 a.m. Starting at Butler and Main St.

Walker – Noon on Lake Michigan Dr. in downtown Standale

Grand Rapids – Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. downtown.