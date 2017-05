× Rep. Amash to hold two town halls in West Michigan this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R – Grand Rapids) will be back in West Michigan this week hosting two town hall meetings.

The meetings will be Wednesday, May 31, at 5:30pm at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids and Thursday, June 1, at the Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek.

Amash’s office says that both events are open to the public.