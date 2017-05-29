Riders stuck on Michigan Adventure roller coaster

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Riders were stuck on a roller coaster at Michigan Adventure for an hour and a half on Memorial Day.

Michigan Adventure officials say it happened at the Thunderhawk ride. One of the cars got stuck outside the station with riders on board, causing them to wait for nearly 90 minutes before they could be released from their seats.

They were given water while waiting on the ride. No one was hurt. They were also given free tickets to attend the park at a later date.

The Thunderhawk is a suspended steel roller coaster with top speeds of 50 mph, according to the Michigan Adventure website.

The Thunderhawk was closed for the rest of the day.