Tigers Rally to Beat Royals 10-7

Posted 11:19 PM, May 29, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 29: Miguel Cabrera #24 and Andrew Romine #17 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-7 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 29, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers came from behind to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Monday night.

The Tigers scored four runs in the eighth, highlighted by Cabrera’s two-run single. Cabrera, who reached base four times, walked with the bases loaded in a six-run Detroit fifth inning.

Joakim Soria (2-2), who is 0-for-3 in save situations, retired none of the five batters he faced in the eighth and four scored. He allowed three singles, walked two and allowed a run on a wild pitch.

Martinez hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Mike Minor to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead.

Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and doubled in his first three at-bats, but flied out to end the seventh. No Royal has hit for the cycle since Hall of Famer George Brett in 1990.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-5) was credited with the victory.

