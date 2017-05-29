Two year search for West Michigan’s Most Wanted featured fugitives continues

Posted 1:29 PM, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, May 29, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force continues to seek tips in the search for two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives.

Dominic Alexander (Courtesy Photo)

Dominic Alexander has avoided arrest for about two years.  He was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in May 2015.

Alexander is the prime suspect in an alleyway stabbing in Grand Rapids in April 2015.  He’s 5’10”, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

It was around 3:30 a.m. on April 25, 2015 when a 24-year-old man was found suffering from several stab wounds in an alley near Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.  The victim was rushed to the hospital, treated, and later released.

Police quickly identified Alexander as a suspect in the case, receiving word he may be hiding in an apartment near the crime scene.  An hours long police response followed, but Alexander was never found.

David Lee Johnson (Courtesy Image)

David Lee Johnson has been wanted nearly two years as well.  A warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2015 following the unarmed robbery of a business.  He also has outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on a domestic violence charge in May 2015, and for failure to appear in court on a burglary/illegal entry charge in April 2015.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander or Johnson should contact the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at 1-877-926-8332.

