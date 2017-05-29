Win entries to the Seaway Run
-
Mercy Health Seaway Run
-
Shymanski’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Grand Rapids Christian to Regional Championship
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 20
-
Hunting, fishing, and outdoor living at the Ultimate Sport Show
-
Town halls: Huizenga supports Syrian airstrikes, Amash says House Speaker should be non-partisan
-
-
Western Michigan Basketball Clinches MAC West Title With 88-80 Win Over Central Michigan
-
WMU Rides 7-Game Winning Streak into Regular Season Finale
-
April snowfall on the way
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 3
-
Photos: Severe thunderstorms move through West Michigan April 10
-
-
West Michigan Moves: Cancer Survivorship program thriving at Mercy Health
-
Warmest day of the year for West Michigan
-
More storms this afternoon