Allegan girl’s soccer team celebrates historic season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich -- The Allegan girl's soccer team won the school's 1st ever conference championship in school history this spring. The Tigers knocked off South Haven last Tuesday and shared the title with Plainwell. The team even received a police escort on the return from South Haven after the big win.

"We don`t have any superstars it`s all good players working together" head coach Roberto Gonzalez said. "So they gelled and it showed in the results."

Allegan lost to Plainwell in the district opener but finished 18-5-2 on the season.