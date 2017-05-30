Meals on Wheels will honor Chef Angus Campbell at Chef’s Specialty event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Angus Campbell is being honored for his contributions to the West Michigan community and culinary expertise at Meals on Wheels' fundraiser, Chef's Specialty.

Chef's Specialty is an event where the community comes together to support local seniors to live healthy and independently in their homes.

The event is hosted by the organization Meals on Wheels, which brings food to seniors who aren't able to travel outside their home to get it themselves.

There will be cocktails, hor d'oeuvres, raffle prizes, and a ceremony to honor Chef Angus Campbell. Campbell has had a huge impact on the West Michigan community, as well as being a big supporter for Meals on Wheels.

The event has a Caribbean theme, and encourage guests to wear cruise line attire or a tourist Hawaiian shirt.

Chef's Specialty will be happening on June 14 at Frederik Meijer Gardens from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $30-$50 and can be purchased at mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.com/chefs-specialty.

For more information on this event, call (616)-459-3111. Be sure to check for updates on this event and other projects on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.