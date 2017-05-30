× Couple arrested trying to bring loaded gun into Berrien Co. Courthouse

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Two people are in the Berrien County jail after trying to bring a loaded handgun into the Berrien County Courthouse Tuesday.

Deputies say that at about 8:45am, the Wyoming, Michigan couple came to the courthouse with a loaded handgun inside a purse. The gun was discovered by an officer operating the x-ray machine at the security checkpoint entering the courthouse. When the gun was found, the man grabbed the purse and ran from the courthouse.

Court Security Deputies and bailiffs were able to catch both suspects in the courthouse parking lot without any other incident.

Arnelda Dywayne Jackson, 40, is being held on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting and Obstructing Police and Felon in possession of a firearm. Molly Jackson, 37, is being held on charges of Carrying a Conceal Weapon and Resisting and Obstructing Police.

In July 2016, two court officers in the Berrien County Courthouse were killed and a court deputy was wounded after an inmate wrestled a gun away the deputy. The inmate was also killed in the shootout.