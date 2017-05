GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The body of a Grand Rapids soldier has returned home.

Sgt. Terrence Hinton was killed earlier this month in Hawaii in a training exercise. The truck he was in spun out of control, hit a guardrail, and rolled over.

Hinton joined the army in 2009 and had been deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait.

Dozens of Patriot Guard riders escorted Hinton’s body from Gerald R. Ford Airport Tuesday afternoon to the funeral home.