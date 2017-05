× Man killed in Grandville house fire identified

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The person who died in a house fire early Sunday morning has been identified.

The Medical Examiner confirms that Casey Dykhouse, 27, died in the fire in the 3200 block of 30th Street SW. Dykhouse owned the home that burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Investigators say that Dykhouse was trapped on the 2nd floor of the home when the fire broke out.