× Private Island with $750K price tag for sale in Grand Traverse County

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Tucked away in the calm waters of Bass Lake in the Leelanau Peninsula is a piece of land that promises a serene setting worthy of the name “Namaste Island.”

Namaste Island is a 7.5 acre island located just 900 feet off the mainland in Grand Traverse County.

Just miles away from downtown Traverse City this island recently went on the market and is looking for a new owner.

With a price tag of around $750K the island includes a private boat launch, a four-season cabin including a gourmet kitchen, a bathroom, additional high-end outhouse, and views from every room according to privateislandsonline.com.

The property is located close to many attractions including the Interlochen School of Arts, the Sleep Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the many wineries located in the peninsula.

Currently the cabin rents for around $500 a night with a three night minimum.

The property is for sale by owner and anyone interested in the island can contact the property manager at namasteislandtc@gmail.com.