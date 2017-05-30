Safety with a smile: Crossing guard’s personality is always a green light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Brenda Dobbs not only loves her job, she's good at it. For five years now, five days a week, Dobbs has helped kids cross the street at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

While her job is to keep kids safe, she puts something more into her job: She makes everyone feel loved.

Dobbs, 63, grew up in Grand Rapids but never pictured herself doing this. But in helping children cross the street safely, she's finally living her dream.

"She is an outstanding guard," her supervisor, Stephen Howells, said. "I get calls from citizens. Their day may have started out badly, but when they come through this intersection, she brightens them up and helps their day go better."

Dobbs knows every child's face. How could she forget them? They have smiles a mile wide.

"[They're] very sweet, very loving," Dobbs said. "I have to give them a hug."

FOX 17 asked if her arm ever gets tired. Dobbs' response was priceless.

"No," she said. "My heart doesn’t either."

Dobbs says she has no plans to retire.