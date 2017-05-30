Surveillance video shows suspects in Benton Harbor shooting

Posted 10:02 AM, May 30, 2017

Photo from Benton Harbor surveillance video

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Police have released a surveillance video in hope of solving a shooting from earlier this month.

Dondrell Blackamore of Benton Harbor was shot near his business, M&M Garage at Main and McCord on May 18th at about 6:30pm, according to police. He was treated at Lakeland Hospital.

Police Tuesday released video footage of the suspects walking up to the scene, just before the shooting took place. If anyone recognizes the suspects, they should call the tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

