Suspect arrested for stabbing, killing 23-year-old woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a 20-year-old woman early Tuesday morning after she stabbed a 23-year-old multiple times, killing her.

Officers responded to the incident around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard in Kalamazoo. Upon arrival the stabbing victim was located and transported to Bronson Hospital.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police this is a domestic case where the victim was living in the residence with the suspect’s father, but the two weren’t legally married.

The suspect was arrested for murder. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.