19-year-old dies from injuries sustained during accident

JOHNSTOWN TWP., Mich. — The female passenger in the motorcycle accident that killed the driver on May 30 has passed away from her injuries.

Police have identified the passenger as 19-year-old Kiley E. Wiegand of Battle Creek.

The two were traveling on Pifer Road between Banfield Road and M-37 when an accident occurred with a deer, killing 39-year-old Michael Charles Edwards at the scene.

Neither Wiegand or Edwards were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Police are still investigating the incident and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.