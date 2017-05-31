51-year-old missing out of Mt. Clemens

Posted 5:15 PM, May 31, 2017, by

MT. CLEMENS. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man that was last seen Tuesday.

Police say that Djon Gojcevic, 51, was last seen yesterday buying cigarettes at Buscemi’s Party Store on North Groesbeck in Mt. Clemens around 4:15pm.  He has not been seen or heard from since.

Gjocevic lives in Royal Oak but is known to frequent family members that live in Sterling Heights.

Family tells police that Gjocevis does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.  He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red Nike shirt and gray sweat pants that have 2 stripes on the sides.

Police say he is about 6 feet tall and 245 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to please contact The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s