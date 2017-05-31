× Former softball coach under investigation for inappropriate relationship with teen

ZEELAND, Mich. — A former Zeeland East High School coach Bob Vale is being investigated after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female player.

According to Capt. Mark Bennett, Vale was the teen’s travel softball coach while the inappropriate conduct took place. The alleged relationship took place for several month.

The incident is still under investigation but Bennett said it is moving forward to the prosecutor’s to determine if Vale will face criminal charges.