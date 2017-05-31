Former softball coach under investigation for inappropriate relationship with teen

Posted 10:04 AM, May 31, 2017, by

ZEELAND, Mich. — A former Zeeland East High School coach Bob Vale is being investigated after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female player.

According to Capt. Mark Bennett, Vale was the teen’s travel softball coach while the inappropriate conduct took place. The alleged relationship took place for several month.

The incident is still under investigation but Bennett said it is moving forward to the prosecutor’s to determine if Vale will face criminal charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s