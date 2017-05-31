Give-A-Glove drive kicks off with celebrity tee ball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The annual Give-A-Glove drive run by the Whitecaps Community Foundation and Fifth Third Bank kicked off Wednesday afternoon with a celebrity tee ball game at Rasberry Field. Nicole DiDinato, Garry Frank, Stephanie Funkhouser and Jason Hutton took part from FOX 17.

The goal is to get people to donate new or gently used baseball and softball gloves so kids in the inner city can play. Donations can be made at the Fifth Third Ballpark box office, Fifth Third Bank or YMCA Grand Rapids locations. With a donation comes 4 lawn seats to s Whitecaps game, a coupon for a free combo meal at Wendy's and a family guest pass to any YMCA Grand Rapids location.

The drive runs from June 1st through June 13th.