Morning Buzz: Historic National Road Sale kicks off today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1.The largest yard sale in the country kicks off today, with people hunting for treasures all across the country.

The Annual Historic National Road Yard Sale will have stands all along 800 miles of U.S. 40 from Baltimore to St. Louis.

In addition to clothes, toys, antiques, collectibles and other assorted knickknacks that will be for sale, expect a lot of food options along the route this year.

In Michigan the U.S. Heritage Trail Garage Sale and the 127 Yard Sale take place in August.

2. Ford International Airport is planning to reopen the Airport Viewing Park.

The viewing area is along Kraft, and it's a space where people can hang out and watch the planes come and go.

It's set to include more seating with a new pavilion and more parking.

3. Coffee lovers can get their caffeine fix at Madcap's third new location on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.

The new cafe is attached to the Fulton Street Roastery location.

The grand opening is set for Friday morning, and they'll have free coffee tap tasting, signature drinks, and the first 50 customers each opening weekend day will get a Madcap tasting glass.

Madcap says they're aiming to provide a unique coffee experience to its customers, as well as on-the-go options such as hot coffee, tea, nitro-cold coffee, and made-to-order waffles with a variety of spreads.

4. The very popular Festival For The Arts is returning to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

There will be plenty of live music, good food, and arts and crafts. New this year for the festival is Kid's World and block printing.

Kit's World will have entertainment for kids at Rosa Parks Circle, plus there will be music for the kids.

The festival runs June 2-4, with a full schedule of events online at festivalgr.org.

5. Oral rounds at the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee begin Wednesday.

It'll feature both the youngest-ever competitor and the largest-ever field of contestants this year.

The tournament actually started earlier in the week with written tests before competitors stand up and spell the words.

There are new rules this year, which include a written test for finalists. This new rule is in place to try and prevent a tie for the fourth year in a row.