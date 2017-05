× Movies in the Park in Grand Rapids postponed for two weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids’ Movies in the Park will be delayed a couple of weeks and won’t begin this Friday night.

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. announced Wednesday that Friday night’s showing of Zootopia and Star Trek is being postponed to allow more time for improvements at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. ┬áThe first event will now be on Friday, June 16th with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Pan’s Labyrinth.

