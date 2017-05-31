Officials investigate burned mattresses in northern Michigan

Posted 10:22 AM, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:57AM, May 31, 2017

INLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they discovered about 20 burned mattresses and bedspring frames on state-managed land in northern Michigan.

Photo Gallery

The state Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers responded to a complaint last week about the burned items in Benzie County’s Inland Township. They’re seeking information from the public about anyone responsible for dumping and burning them.

Metal headboards and footboards also were found and the DNR says the headboards are identical, so someone may recognize them.

The fire from the burned mattresses caused grass and nearby trees to burn, damaging about one-half acre of public land. Conservation Officer Rebecca Hopkins says in a statement that it could have sparked a larger forest fire if conditions had been dryer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s