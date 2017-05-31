Officials investigate burned mattresses in northern Michigan

INLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they discovered about 20 burned mattresses and bedspring frames on state-managed land in northern Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers responded to a complaint last week about the burned items in Benzie County’s Inland Township. They’re seeking information from the public about anyone responsible for dumping and burning them.

Metal headboards and footboards also were found and the DNR says the headboards are identical, so someone may recognize them.

The fire from the burned mattresses caused grass and nearby trees to burn, damaging about one-half acre of public land. Conservation Officer Rebecca Hopkins says in a statement that it could have sparked a larger forest fire if conditions had been dryer.