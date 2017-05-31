Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck on M-46

Posted 8:12 AM, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:13AM, May 31, 2017

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have confirmed that a 40-year-old pedestrian was struck, and killed on M-46 near Academy Road in Montcalm County.

Police responded to the call around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to MSP, a pickup truck was traveling on westbound M-46 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries.

MSP is expected to release more information later today. Stay with FOX 17 for updates regarding this incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s