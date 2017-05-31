× Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck on M-46

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have confirmed that a 40-year-old pedestrian was struck, and killed on M-46 near Academy Road in Montcalm County.

Police responded to the call around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to MSP, a pickup truck was traveling on westbound M-46 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries.

MSP is expected to release more information later today. Stay with FOX 17 for updates regarding this incident.