Police: increase in traffic deaths during Memorial Day weekend

Posted 3:59 AM, May 31, 2017, by

File photo

LANSING, Mich. — Compared to the 2016 holiday weekend, police recorded a slight increase in traffic deaths for the recently Memorial Day weekend with a total of eight separate traffic crashes statewide.

In half of these eight accidents, the victim was not wearing a seat belt.  In only one case, however, was alcohol known to be a factor according to the press release from Michigan State Police.

Two out of the eight incidents involved motorcyclists. In one of these cases the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, it is unknown if a helmet was implemented in the second accident.

Police also responded to a fatal accident involved a bicyclist.

“We continue to urge motorists to use proper restraints and to never drive while impaired on alcohol or drugs or while distracted,” said Michigan State Police Traffic Specialist Lt. Jim Flegel.

