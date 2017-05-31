Police: Memorial Day saw increase in traffic deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Compared to the 2016 holiday weekend, police recorded a slight increase in traffic deaths for the recently Memorial Day weekend with a total of eight separate traffic crashes statewide.

In half of these eight accidents, the victim was not wearing a seat belt. In only one case, however, was alcohol known to be a factor according to the press release from Michigan State Police.

Two out of the eight incidents involved motorcyclists. In one of these cases the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, it is unknown if a helmet was implemented in the second accident.

Police also responded to a fatal accident involved a bicyclist.

“We continue to urge motorists to use proper restraints and to never drive while impaired on alcohol or drugs or while distracted,” said Michigan State Police Traffic Specialist Lt. Jim Flegel.