Police: Suspect arrested after chase, crash in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a person is in custody Wednesday after crashing a vehicle during a police chase in Georgetown Township.

The crash happened at about 4:32 p.m. in the area of 48th Avenue and Bauer Road. Officials say that earlier in the day, a woman contacted police and said that she spotted her stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Family Fare on Butternut Dr. in Holland Township.

The vehicle was stolen earlier Wednesday in the Grand Rapids area, and officials say the woman later tracked it down at the store. She and her brother confronted the driver in the parking lot, and officials say the driver fled.

When the suspect backed up to drive away, the vehicle hit the woman’s brother in the hand, officials said.

Police later located the vehicle in Georgetown Township, and the driver crashed after a brief chase. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect is facing numerous charges and will be identified pending formal arraignment.