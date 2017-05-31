Spend less on your next camping trip thanks to ALDI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camping is on the agenda for many West Michigan families. Grabbing the right gear and snacks can add up, unless you make your first stop ALDI.

You thought ALDI only had food? Not at all! A section of the store known as ALDI Finds offers some fun surprises that are in stores for just a limited time. This week we are featuring some things for the great outdoors. This also includes food, one of the best things about going on adventure.

ALDI has you covered with their SimplyNature products. This is a food line that is organic or Non-GMO Project verified and free of 125 artificial ingredients.You will find everything from cereal, honey, fruit bars and apple juice to pasta sauce, pizza, salsa and various snacks.

The following is a list of items highlighted on FOX 17 Morning Mix. You will definitely want to go ALDI's website to see an abundance of other healthy options.

SimplyNature products:

Freeze Dried Fruit, assorted varieties, $2.99: excellent source of dietary fiber, real fruit and Non-GMO

Fruit Strips, strawberry and raspberry, $4.99 (21 count)

Organic salsa in mild, medium and hot, $1.89

Organic Tortilla Blue Corn Chips, $1.89

Green Pea Crisps, $1.29: Gluten Free, 50 percent less fat than regular potato chips, low sodium

Exotic Vegetable Chips, $2.79: ALDI Fan Favorite, 100 percent of veggies per ounce

Creamy Almond Butter, $4.99:

Now that we have covered some of the food that would withstand a camping trip, here's the gear:

ALDI Finds:

Sleeping Bag, $9.99: Durable and machine washable, self-repairing zipper. Can withstand 35-45 degrees Fahrenheit, 3 pound filling

Full/Queen or King Cotton Blanket, $14.99: 100 percent Cotton

Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern, $12.99: Provides lighting for upwards of 10 hours, includes a car, USB and wall charger

Cast Iron Pie/Sandwich Maker, $8.99

Small Cooler Bag, $7.99: Keeps items cool for up to six hours with ice pack.

Picnic ware, $3.99: four pack of cups, plates or bowls

Once again, if you come across some of these great ALDI Finds, don't say, "Oh, I'll grab them next time." They are in stores for a limited time with new items rotating each week.

ALDI's unique style is what keeps people coming back, making them one of the fastest growing retailers in the United States. Around Grand Rapids, there are seven stores with a grand reopening scheduled for 5114 28th St., after recently undergoing renovations. These same type of renovations will be happening at 15 West Michigan stores over the next few years. Shoppers will enjoy the same ALDI convenience but with a more modern feel. There will be a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.

So, if you look forward to saving 50 percent on your grocery bill with a freshness guarantee, ALDI is your place! There are more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month. Each one of those people who go through the checkouts will also find healthier check lane snacks, too.