Third largest tutoring program in GR to shut down at end of school year before new law goes into place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Less than 50 percent of third graders in Michigan passed the English Language Arts exam during last year’s state assessment tests.

With numbers like that, Grand Rapids Public Schools have relied heavily on tutoring programs to help kids with literacy rates and test scores.

The third largest tutoring program in Grand Rapids announced they are shutting down their literacy tutoring program at the end of the school year. Schools of Hope has more than 250 volunteers in 14 GRPS schools that work “one on one” with first through third grade students.

But United Way, who set up Schools of Hope, said the community needs those volunteers in a different subject area. In fact, they say there is an over abundance of literacy programs and not enough help in math and science. In the meantime, GRPS is exploring different options to streamline reading help for their students.

All this is going on while a new law has been approved that will change the fate of third graders if their reading isn’t up to par.

“I think what’s more notable, especially around literacy, is the new third grade reading law that says students not proficient in reading by the third grade, they could automatically be held back,” said John Helmholdt, the executive director of communications and external affairs for GRPS.

The law, which was signed by Gov. Rick Snyder last October, is going into effect in the next couple of years, so the pressure is on for Grand Rapids Public Schools to make sure their kids are on track to pass. Helmholdt said that’s where tutoring programs come in, even adding how important they are to the students.

In the midst of the new law, Schools of Hope, which has been around for 15 years, has announced it’s shutting down its program.

“So it’s not saying that literacy isn’t important. It’s just saying that there are others that are working in that area in our community and that there was a clear gap in science and math,” said Ellen Carpenter of United Way.

According to GRPS, there is a gap in performance in seventh grade science and eighth grade math, and that’s where United Way will shift its tutoring efforts.

“So this is a challenge, if you will, and has turned into a really great opportunity,” said Helmholdt.

A survey the Literacy Center of West Michigan did in conjunction with GRPS found that there is a huge amount of literacy tutoring programs, big enough that it could potentially fill in the gaps left behind by the schools of hope volunteers.

“They are finishing up an audit or scan of all the organizations doing work in our schools around literacy,” said Helmholdt. “Then we are assessing, okay, how are they being funded? Is the district paying for it? Is it a nonprofit paying for it? Is it a government entity, and what are they doing and does it align with our academic plans?”

The survey results are still pending as they look deeper into which organizations can take on more volunteers, and how the schools can partner with them.

A lot of volunteers from Schools of Hope don’t want their teaching days to end. Many tutor multiple children, and take hours out of their week to help children read, write, and spell.

“So they [the volunteers] are disappointed and frankly we are disappointed too. The volunteers that we have had in Schools of Hope, we hope to reemploy them into other organizations that are also working on literacy. It could be a win-win for both the tutor, the kids and the school system.

United Way is hoping to make an announcement in the coming weeks about where tutors can go if they want to continue tutoring. GRPS plans to release the results from the survey in the tutoring programs by the end of the school year as well.