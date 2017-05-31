Two children bitten by dogs in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating two dog biting incidents in the city of Grand Rapids in recent days.

Police say that a two-year-old child was bitten while riding in a stroller on May 28 in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. The dog, reported by police to be a pitbull, apparently escaped a corkscrew-style yard anchor and went under a fence before reaching the toddler and biting her in the face. The child’s father restrained the dog until the owner responded.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dog was taken by the Kent County Animal Control and placed in quarantine.

The other incident also happened on May 28 in the 200 block of Brown Street SE. In that incident, the dog, reported by police to be a German shepard, left its yard and approached a toddler being carried by her mother. The dog apparently bit the child under the arm. The child also suffered a scrape on her chest.

The child’s injuries were reported to be minor. The dog has been placed under home quarantine by the Kent County Animal Control.