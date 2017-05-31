Vruggink joins 1,000-win club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Hudsonville head softball coach Tom Vruggink earned win number 1,000 as his Eagles beat Allendale 10-0 Wednesday. Vruggink becomes just the 8th coach in the state of Michigan to reach the milestone.

"The relationships that I have built over the years with these kids is just what I will remember the most" Vruggink said. "There was a lot of kids here that played years ago and it is just tremendous to see them come back for this."

In his 36 years as head coach, Vruggink has also won 19 conference championships, 13 district titles, 8 regional championships and 3 state titles.