KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A woman has been charged with Open Murder in stabbing death of another woman in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

Olivia Janelle-Daishae Berry, 20, was arraigned Wednesday. She is accused of killing Ieasha Walker, 23 at the Interfaith Homes in Kalamazoo.

Police say that the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Berry is being held without bond.

