‘Ask an Athlete’ – Zach Burrill

Posted 11:20 PM, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:38PM, June 1, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Recent Caledonia High School graduate Zach Burrill will be playing in the Addix All-Star football game on June 9 at Davenport University. It will be one more game being coached by his dad Tom, who is the head coach at Caledonia.

Zach discussed that and the 2005 state championship in this week's Ask an Athlete.

1 Comment

