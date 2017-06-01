Climate pact, Russia, and health care hot topics at Amash town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – U.S. Congressman Justin Amash held his second town hall this week in Battle Creek Thursday night, just hours after President Trump announced his decision to pull the country from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Climate Agreement was an attempt by world leaders to curb the effects of global warming by reducing greenhouse emissions. The U.S. pulling out makes it the third nation to be left outside, joining Nicaragua and Syria.

Amash says for the agreement to be valid for the U.S., it would've had to have been verified by the Senate. "“In my opinion, if President Obama wanted it to be valid he should have sent it to the Senate and vote on it. President Trump certainly could have done that as well.”

As a House Representative, Amash doesn't have a direct say in the climate pact, as that's a matter left to the White House and the Senate. His constituents focused much of the night on his thoughts on the investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election and his vote for a repeal of Obamacare, the American Health Care Act.

"This transcends political parties," Amash said. "This is about being an American. Not a Republican or Democrat. This is our nation and our security we're talking about."

Nearly 100 showed up, many expressing concerns about the rising costs of of premium and what the future holds for the costs to families.

"I support repealing taxes in the ACA. I think Medicaid should be handled at the state level, not the federal level."

The crowd was overall less rowdy than the town hall he hosted the night before.

Amash says he plans on holding more town halls during the summer months.