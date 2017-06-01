Get rid of chronic neck and back pain just in time for summer with Total Health Chiropractic

Posted 12:15 PM, June 1, 2017, by

Neck and back pain affects more than half of the United State population, and that pain can stop them from doing the summer activities they love.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic stopped by to talk about how to get rid of the pain just in time for summer without surgery, injections, or pain killers.

With the DRX 9000, patients can stop suffering from:

  • Herniated and bulging discs
  • Ruptured discs
  • Degenerated discs
  • Slipped discs
  • Sciatica
  • Shooting pain in arms and legs

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first eight callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $49 to learn more about what's causing pain. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 828-0861.

