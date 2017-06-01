GRPD reaches out to local youth with community outreach programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local officers are looking to be more involved with youth in the West Michigan area with their community outreach programs this summer.

GRPD Officer Dan Adams and Brad Ditmar came on the Morning Mix to talk about some of the programs they offer, and why they want to connect with the kids in the community.

The Grand Rapids Police Foundation funds and supports programs that are geared towards kids and get them involved in different areas and activities. Some of these programs include going out into nature, the Youth Police Academy, Explorer's Program, and the OnBase Baseball League.

To learn more about the different kinds of programs with the GRPD, they'll be hosting an open house on Sunday, June 4. It will be held at the Grand Rapids Police Department on 1 Monroe Center Northwest from 4 to 8 p.m.

The open house will have food, tours, interactive displays, and lots of information on their programs for anyone who wants to get involved.

For more information or updates on their programs, follow the Grand Rapids Police Foundation on Facebook.