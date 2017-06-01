It’s festival season in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's festival season in our state.

The West Michigan Tourist Association has a list of events you don't want to miss, guaranteed to appeal to people of all ages. Here are a few:

  • D-Day Plus 73 at USS LST 393 in Muskegon, happening Saturday, June 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m. aboard the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum! The event is free.
  • Duneshore Boating, all summer-long in the White Lake Area.
  • Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts, taking place June 2 - 4. The event is free and kid-friendly.
  • Spring Lake Heritage Festival, a fun-filled festival week with many events for all ages, happening June 12 - 17.

