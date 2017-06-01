× Local police departments participate in active shooter training

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The recently closed Sears located in the Woodland Mall in Kentwood was put to good use when police created an active shooter scenario to train officers.

The City of Kentwood’s Police and Fire departments participated in an exercise to prepare them for an active shooter incident in a high traffic store or area.

“Spaces like malls, factories and schools provide real-life settings that allow officers to train in, and adapt to, different situations,” said Kentwood Police Captain, Bryan Litwin. “This was an excellent opportunity to practice our skills in a location we would not normally have access to.”

Grandville police also participated in the training session.

These two departments patrol the two major shopping centers in the area — Woodland Mall and Rivertown Crossings Mall.

About every two years the departments practice active shooter training in different spaces around the Grand Rapids area.

“We pride ourselves on the frequency and high caliber training our officers go through,” said Kentwood Police Chief Thomas Hillen. “The opportunity to practice and respond in various scenarios is critical to keeping our residents safe. We greatly appreciate Woodland Mall’s willingness to let us utilize their space for this vital training.”