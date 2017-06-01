Loved ones honor Sgt. Hinton, his death investigation continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sgt. Terrence Hinton was laid to rest Thursday by friends and family after he was killed during a training exercise in Hawaii last month.

The community gathered at Davis Memorial Chapel in Grand Rapids to honor the soldier for his service. Loved ones told FOX 17 that Sgt. Hinton was not only an excellent soldier but that he was an even better friend and father, which made saying goodbye so difficult.

"His biggest legacy was that he loved his family," said Shelia Mayfield, the soldier's aunt.

Sgt. Hinton served in both Afghanistan and Kuwait during his time in the army. Mayfield said he made a trip home to visit family in Grand Rapids just weeks before his death.

Questions still remain after the soldier died during a training exercise in Hawaii last month. The Grand Rapids native was killed when the truck he was in spun out of control, hit a guardrail and rolled over. The army is now investigating his death as 'Negligent Homicide.'

Meantime, family and friends in West Michigan are honoring his life and legacy.

"Even though I'm sad, I'm glad because his life had meaning," Mayfield said. "I just want to thank the Army and everyone for coming out and everyone for supporting us."

Sgt. Hinton leaves behind his wife and 6-year-old daughter. After the funeral his body was transported to Fort Custer Cemetery in Augusta, Mich.