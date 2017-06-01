Man dies in fall from roof at Ludington Water Treatment Plant

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man died after falling through a skylight at the Ludington Water Treatment Plant Wednesday, according to police.

Ludington Police say they were called to the plant at 501 N. Lakeshore Drive about 5:30pm. Kevin Martinez, 20, was found on the “clarifier” floor and had apparently fallen about 30 feet from the roof.

Martinez was taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington and then flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday in Kent County.