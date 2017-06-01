Manchester Police release man with no charge in bomb inquiry

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Armed police patrol Albert Square as members of the public lay floral tributes and messages on May 24, 2017 in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred at Manchester Arena on the evening of May 22 as concert goers were leaving the venue after Ariana Grande had performed. Greater Manchester Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack and have confirmed 22 fatalities and 59 injured. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) — Manchester Police say they have released a man who had been arrested in the concert arena bombing investigation without charging him.
Police said the 21-year-old man was set free Wednesday night.
Ten men are in custody being questioned about possible roles in the blast while six people, including a woman, have been released without being charged.
The suspects still in custody have not been identified or charged.
Police say that the 22-year-old bomber Salman Abedi acted largely alone when he was assembled the device he used to kill 22 people and injure dozens more at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.
Abedi died in the blast.