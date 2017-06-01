Morning Buzz: Nutella Cafe opens in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Nutella lovers in Chicago are going nuts over a new café that’s all about that sweet spread.

It’s the one and only Nutella Café, and it opened on Wednesday. People lined up early to get inside.

Nutella lovers can enjoy a variety of dishes including Nutella filled crepes, Nutella topped waffles, and Nutella stuffed cookie sandwiches.

To really celebrate the café’s opening, they gave away the first 400 orders for free.

2. The Battle Creek Police Department will break ground on their $15.5 million headquarters today.

The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. at the site of the project on Division Street.

The new building will provide much-needed space to police staff, as well as community spaces.

The construction is expected to last about a year and a half, and drivers can expect to see a lot of detours during that time.

The city says drivers can stay up to date by following their social media accounts.

3. The Michigan Smart Coast Summer Internship series kick-off event is on Thursday night.

Here interns get the chance to meet young professionals and learn more about their industry.

The ultimate goal is for interns to fall in love with West Michigan so they’ll want to work here after graduation.

It’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Boatwerks in Holland. There will be fun games, food, drinks and more.

More details can be found at michigansmartcoast.com.

4. The new season of the Movies in the Park Series in downtown Grand Rapids has been postponed.

It was supposed to start for the season at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on June 2, but officials pushed it back by two weeks.

Crews recently installed new sod in the area, and officials made the decision to give it more time to fully take root.

The new kick-off date is June 16, with “Willy Wonka” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” on a brand new LED screen. The new screen will allow for earlier start times so each week will have a double feature this year with the first movie starting at 7 p.m.

5. The store closings continue, with Payless shutting down a couple more stores in West Michigan.

According to “USA Today,” locations at both Woodland Mall and Rivertown Crossing will close.

This is the footwear company’s second set of closings, bringing the total number to about 800.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Business analysts say Payless is among the companies affect by online purchasing.